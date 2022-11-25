Bipartisan Senators Press for MQ-1C Drones to Ukraine

A group of bipartisan senators is calling for the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with advanced MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that would give Kyiv longer-range capability. It would enable them to hit inside Russian territory.

In a Nov. 22 letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, 16 senators led by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) ask the administration to give “careful reconsideration” to Ukraine’s request for MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

The letter was led by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and was signed by many members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, including ranking member James Inhofe (R-OK).

The senators said the MQ-1C and other long-range capabilities would provide “Ukraine additional lethality needed to eject Russian forces and regain occupied territory.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, they claim in the letter that Iran has supplied Russia with drones.

Biden’s reluctant to do it since the drones could fall into the wrong hands. The White House said they are not concerned with escalation.

Providing MQ-1Cs would be a major escalation in US military aid to Kyiv. The drones can be armed with powerful hellfire missiles. They can fly for up to thirty hours and into Russian lands.

This war continues to become more and more dangerous. Should we continue to push Ukrainians to do more?

BBC REPORT

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russian terror in an address to Congress. He wants more weapons, including heavy machine guns.

This is a BBC report supporting Ukraine:

This request occurs within days of Ukraine trying to start a broader war with a missile into Poland. Lt. Col. Doug MacGregor predicts the war’s end due to a Russian offensive.

Watch:

