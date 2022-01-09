Meet the Press Featured a Hospital ‘Overflowing’ with Covid, But Look at the Video

Richard Citizen journalist, who is active on Telegram, is visiting the local hospitals in Maryland that are allegedly overflowing with COVID patients. The first hospital was featured on Meet the Press with Chris Wallace.

They claimed on the ‘news’ that COVID cases were up 925% at this one hospital since Thanksgiving, and 70% of the patients are not vaccinated. A nurse said it’s “very hard” and “sometimes you just have to take a break, you cry, and you come back.”

The mystery is why is she so upset? Things look pretty good:

Here’s another hospital that’s “overflowing.”

Related