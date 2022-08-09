Biden Reduces the Deficit — in Ukraine

In addition to the one billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, as announced this week, the Biden regime is sending $4.5 billion in so-called humanitarian aid. This is as his administration passes a bill to tax the middle class during a recession.

As Rand Paul tweeted: WOW! The US government is actually trying to reduce the deficit!!?? Oh, wait, it’s for Ukraine, never mind. Business as usual with your 💰💰💰.

Endless Cash to Ukraine

According to Reuters, “The United States will send an additional $5.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, made up of $4.5 billion in budgetary support and $1 billion in military assistance, to help it come to grips with the turmoil of this year’s Russian invasion.

“The funding, coordinated with the U.S. Treasury Department through the World Bank, will go to the Ukraine government in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August, USAID, the Agency for International Development, said.

“It follows previous transfers of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June, USAID said. Washington has also provided billions of dollars in military support and plans a new $1 billion weapons package shortly.”

This is a fraud perpetrated on the American people.

In case you missed it, this is what is running the country:

So there’s a lot to unpack here but it appears that “Dark Brandon” first can’t find his sleeve, then summons nurse Jill, then tries to put his hand through the pocket, then drops his sunglasses. What a bad ass! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAxMUSQAof — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 8, 2022

Thomas Sowell wonders if we are at the point of no return, especially after the abuse of our Supreme Court Justices.

We are most likely at the point of no return.

Related