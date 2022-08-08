Joe Kent’s Own Ballot Was REJECTED As Counting Continues for Days

Joe Kent is the Trump-endorsed candidate for Congress in Washington’s 3rd district. He is doing well against RINO Impeacher Rep. Herrera-Beutler. However, they are taking days to count the ballots, making little progress. As they continue counting, Joe Kent’s own ballot was rejected.

Kent had to go into the office of the election administrators on Monday, August 8th, to verify his own signature. As he said, the process that many older voters may be unable to attend to so easily. If he hadn’t done it, his vote would not have counted.

This has to be deliberate. How is this even possible? In the least, this is embarrassing and Third World.

The National Pulse was the first to report it. they obtained a copy of the ballot.

The counters are making no progress in counting today.

Meanwhile, this is our Third World tinpot dictator who serves as figurehead.

So there’s a lot to unpack here but it appears that “Dark Brandon” first can’t find his sleeve, then summons nurse Jill, then tries to put his hand through the pocket, then drops his sunglasses. What a bad ass! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAxMUSQAof — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 8, 2022

