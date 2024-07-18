Joe Biden’s Going To Be Gone Soon

By
M DOWLING
-
1
23

Democrats have already picked out four potential presidential candidates. They are Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, phony moderate Gov. Andy Bashir of Kentucky, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. They are all far-left candidates.

A polling memo by BlueLabs Analytics, distributed to the Democratic Party, revealed that over 15,000 voters in swing states favor alternative candidates over Biden by an average of three points. “Nearly every tested Democrat performs better than the President. This includes Vice President Kamala Harris, who runs better than the President,” the survey found. However, Harris still trails behind the average alternative.

NANCY PELOSI AND CHUCK U WANT HIM GONE

According to a CNN senior White House correspondent, Nancy Pelosi tried to convince Joe Biden the polls show he can’t win. Some reports say he wanted to know if Kamala Harris can win.

Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now scrambling to end Joe Biden’s run. Chuck wouldn’t say it publicly if he didn’t have every Democrat with him on this.

About 24 Democrats, including Chuck U Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, have called for Biden to resign.

“The private conversations with the Hill are continuing,” a senior Democratic adviser told CNN, speaking anonymously.

“He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.”

“He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win? “the adviser said.

“It’s still unclear where he’s going to land, but seems to be listening.”

Biden isn’t the core problem. Democrats and their policies are the problems. They are a threat to national security and democracy.

Biden’s X account posted, “I’m sick,” and the day before, he told BET he’d quit if he had a medical condition.

He’s on his way out.


