Joe Biden’s Going To Be Gone Soon

Democrats have already picked out four potential presidential candidates. They are Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, phony moderate Gov. Andy Bashir of Kentucky, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. They are all far-left candidates.

A polling memo by BlueLabs Analytics, distributed to the Democratic Party, revealed that over 15,000 voters in swing states favor alternative candidates over Biden by an average of three points. “Nearly every tested Democrat performs better than the President. This includes Vice President Kamala Harris, who runs better than the President,” the survey found. However, Harris still trails behind the average alternative.

NANCY PELOSI AND CHUCK U WANT HIM GONE

According to a CNN senior White House correspondent, Nancy Pelosi tried to convince Joe Biden the polls show he can’t win. Some reports say he wanted to know if Kamala Harris can win.

New: Nancy Pelosi privately told Biden in a recent conversation that polling shows that the president cannot defeat Trump and that Biden could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House in November if he continues seeking a 2nd term, sources tell me @jamiegangel @jeffzeleny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 18, 2024

Pelosi privately told Biden polls show he cannot win and will take down the House; Biden responded with defensiveness w/ @jamiegangel @jeffzeleny https://t.co/T4jxL3p1N1 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 18, 2024

Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now scrambling to end Joe Biden’s run. Chuck wouldn’t say it publicly if he didn’t have every Democrat with him on this.

About 24 Democrats, including Chuck U Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, have called for Biden to resign.

“The private conversations with the Hill are continuing,” a senior Democratic adviser told CNN, speaking anonymously.

“He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.”

“He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win? “the adviser said.

“It’s still unclear where he’s going to land, but seems to be listening.”

Biden isn’t the core problem. Democrats and their policies are the problems. They are a threat to national security and democracy.

Damn this is facts. pic.twitter.com/oXrr6ezkQa — ATX Irish Gal ❤️ (@Notmyfault99) July 2, 2024

Biden’s X account posted, “I’m sick,” and the day before, he told BET he’d quit if he had a medical condition.

He’s on his way out.