Biden Regime Cancels More College Loans to Buy Votes

Joe Biden ignores the principle outlined by the US Supreme Court regarding student loan forgiveness. He has done another run around the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

In a White House statement on January 12, 2024, the administration unilaterally canceled student loans for an unknown number of borrowers. The rest of America will now pay the loans.

The loans are canceled for them, but the farmer in Des Moines, the waitress in Topeka, and the one resident of Monowi will have to pay their loans for them without getting the expensive education the borrowers received.

“From Day One of my Administration, I vowed to fix the student loan system and make sure higher education is a pathway to the middle class – not a barrier to opportunity. Already, my Administration has canceled student debt for 3.6 million Americans through various actions – delivering life-changing relief to students and families, and we created the most affordable student loan repayment plan ever: the SAVE plan.

“I am proud that my Administration is implementing one of the most impactful provisions of the SAVE plan nearly six months ahead of schedule. Starting next month, borrowers enrolled in SAVE who took out less than $12,000 in loans and have been in repayment for 10 years will get their remaining student debt cancelled immediately. This action will particularly help community college borrowers, low-income borrowers, and those struggling to repay their loans. And, it’s part of our ongoing efforts to act as quickly as possible to give more borrowers breathing room so they can get out from under the burden of student loan debt, move on with their lives, and pursue their dreams.”

The “fix” is just a ruse. What about the dreams of those who have to pay their loans with higher taxes? This is a tax on the common man.

“Starting next month, borrowers enrolled in SAVE who took out less than $12,000 in loans and have been in repayment for ten years will get their remaining student debt canceled immediately,” Biden said.

LEADERS WHO DO WHATEVER THEY WANT ARE CALLED DICTATORS

Biden uses “alternative” approaches to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his student loan bailout program. However, he is violating the principle established – you can’t make other taxpayers pay for borrowers who want a freebie.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans in August 2022 to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID

Democrats will keep winning because it’s impossible to keep up with the giveaways, which they plan to continue until we implode. The implosion is coming. We are $34 trillion in debt and on the road to $40 trillion in a couple of years. We don’t know when the economy will crash, but it will crash. At the same time this reckless spending for votes is going on, Biden’s administration has weaponized SWIFT, and as a result, 32 more nations applied to BRICS. The BRICS goal is to erase reliance on the dollar, a source of our wealth. Get your wheelbarrows ready to cart all the dollars you will need to go shopping.

