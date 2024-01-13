Even the NYT Calls Out Nikki’s New Dishonest Website

Nikki Haley put up a “Fact Checking” website called DeSantisLies.com. It doesn’t fact-check a thing; it’s just another manipulative political site. It makes her look more like a liar than she did yesterday.

Even the New York Times, pushing her because she is most likely to get smoked, called her out. The article was accurate, which shows the Times can tell the truth. She pushed the site during the debate the other night.

Excerpts from the Times

“But the Haley campaign’s website is itself a political project — not an exercise in objective fact-checking.”

~~~

“Mr. DeSantis claims he will take on the big spenders in Washington,” the site says, calling his claim a lie because while in Congress he voted to increase the federal debt limit. Ms. Haley may well use that line of criticism in her campaign, but that alone doesn’t make Mr. DeSantis’s statements about his intent to rein in federal spending a “lie.”

“Ultimately it’s still campaign propaganda,” said Bill Adair, the creator of the website PolitiFact and a Duke University journalism professor. “It’s not fact-checking.”

~~~

The website says that “DeSantis falsely claims Haley opposes free speech on social media,” and points out that Mr. DeSantis previously expressed support for legal efforts to crack down on journalists’ use of anonymous sources.

But the site ignores that Ms. Haley did in November call for requiring social media users to be verified by name, before walking back her comments amid criticism.

“When I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts, social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms,” Ms. Haley said during a Fox News event. “Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

Ms. Haley added: “First of all, it’s a national security threat. When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say. And it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots and the Chinese bots. And then you’re going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it.”

Mr. DeSantis quickly criticized her comments, saying, “Haley’s proposal to ban anonymous speech online — similar to what China recently did — is dangerous and unconstitutional.”

A day later, Ms. Haley said on CNBC that “life would be more civil” if people did not post anonymously, but noted: “I don’t mind anonymous American people having free speech. What I don’t like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech.”

Confronted during the December Republican debate, Ms. Haley misleadingly claimed she “never said government should go and require anyone’s name.”

~~~

There is a lot more, but you get the idea. Even her fact-checking website is dishonest. Haley continually claims she didn’t say things she did say. She tries to rewrite history, and it comes so easily to her.

You can also count on her love of big government. Letting the government decide should be her motto. She’s also an inveterate, unabashed warmonger. You could call her a neocon, but she’s a liberal, not a conservative, so it doesn’t fit. Neolib is better. The left suddenly loves war and thinks it’s a fun bargaining chip. They offered funding for Ukraine to Mitch if he caves on the border – and he did according to the new draft border bill.

