Biden Regime Focuses on What’s Important – Erasing Gender

As the Biden regime destroys our economy, our energy sector, causes high inflation and damages our foreign relations, the Bidenistas are concerned with what they think is important. They really care about gender markings and Transgender Day. What they are doing in actuality is erasing the science of gender and distorting our social norms at the same time.

This is what Biden’s State Department is prioritizing right now. No wonder America is in crisis. https://t.co/HezRSIG7Bs — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 31, 2022

Here’s another gem from Rep. Scalise:

Trump can't tweet.

But the Kremlin can. The Babylon Bee can't tweet.

But the Chinese Communist Party can. Members of Congress can't tweet.

But the Ayatollah & Taliban can. They only target conservatives—and don't even try to hide it anymore. We must hold Big Tech accountable. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 28, 2022

