Disney Theme Park Erases Genders- No More “Boys” and “Girls”

As we reported yesterday, Disney is no longer referring to “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” in its theme park greetings. They are erasing genders because they’re inclusive. In other words, they are pushing LGBTQIA over people who aren’t.

Vivian Ware, Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager, revealed the change during a “Reimagine Tomorrow” meeting. Journalist Christopher Rufo got hold of it and shared it.

Ware said the company already had “removed all the gendered greetings in relationship to our live spiels.”

Disney theme park employees now greet people with “Hello everybody” or “Hello friends.”

All recorded messages throughout the parks are being scrubbed of gender-specific phrases. Now, they’re “dreamers of all ages,” Ware said.

“Someone might be, in our interpretation, might be presenting as female,” that person “may not want to be called ‘princess.’”

“Let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone,” she said.

This is insane and it’s destroying our culture. As we reported earlier, 1 in 5 Gen Z’s now identifies as LGBTQ. Millennials come in second. Grooming works! That’s why Disney is doing it. They are evil.

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” in its theme parks in order to create “that magical moment” for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

