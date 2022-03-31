The Tragic Death of a J6 Protester

A January 6 protester, who only walked through the Capitol, killed himself after more than a year of abuse by the Biden Justice Department. Matthew Perna hung himself as he faced more than four years in federal prison for walking into the Capitol. He was escorted into the Capitol by the police and it was on film.

No politicians would help him, despite the fact that he did not hurt anyone or damage anything.

Matthew was there because he thought it was going to be a celebration. Instead, he lost his job, was tormented for over a year, and the DoJ kept adding infractions to add time to his sentence. He was afraid to leave his home.

Watch:

"What was the DOJ trying to do to your nephew," @TuckerCarlson "Add'l enhancements bumping up jail time 51-72 mos in jail a nonviolent crime of walking into the Capitol, not touching anything, not breaking anything, not stealing anything, no altercations w police.”#MattPerna pic.twitter.com/mKUpUCE91Q — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 31, 2022

