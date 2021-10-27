Biden Regime Ordered Evac Flights Filled to “excess” with Unvetted Afghans

















According to an internal administrative communication obtained by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), the Biden cabal ordered evacuation flights filled to “excess” with refugees not properly vetted.

“Total inflow to the U.S. must exceed the number of seats available. Err on the side of excess,” reads an Aug. 16 email to U.S. officials involved in the exit from Afghanistan. “This guidance provides clear discretion and direction to fill seats and to provide special consideration for women and children when we have seats.”

Hawley obtained the email through a U.S. official who was outraged by the Biden administration’s failure to vet Afghan refugees flown into America.

NEWS: This email was shared w/ me by an American official present jn Afghanistan during the evacuation who was shocked by Administration’s failure to vet Afghans before they were evacuated. Email details orders from Joe Biden to fill up the planes – even without vetting pic.twitter.com/LJq0dHlcm0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 26, 2021

