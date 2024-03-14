3 Obama Judges Deny Navarro’s Appeal & He Must Go to Prison

The NY Post reports that a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that Navarro has not presented substantial questions of law or fact likely to undo his conviction or reduce his four-month sentence.

The three-judge panel – all Obama appointees – included Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Robert Wilkins.

Navarro, 74, was a senior aide to Donald Trump. He will have to go to prison while he appeals his conviction for refusing to testify before the J6 unAmerican panel stacked with Trump haters about his involvement in efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Navarro, along with another individual, is fighting a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress related to a plan to delay the vote count to pressure Vice President Mike Pence during the election certification.

Definitely, thank Liz Cheney for this. Cheney should be prosecuted for her handling of the J6 committee. She lied about the fake Trump attack on the limo driver on J6, and she hid evidence that showed Trump did ask for 10,000 National Guard on J6.

