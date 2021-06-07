Biden replaces D-Day with the Tulsa Massacre



















We wanted to wait a day to see if Joe Biden would finally remember to say something, anything about one of the most important days in our history — D-Day. He didn’t and that is infuriating to those who know their history or participated in it. It meant the defeat of Hitler.

Yesterday was the 77th anniversary of the brilliant and deadly operation that turned the course of the war and led to the end of the war in Europe.

Biden ends every speech and press event by asking God to “bless America and protect our troops,” but he ignored this. It sounds quite deliberate.

He did remember the Tulsa Massacre. We think it’s a great idea to remember the Tulsa Massacre but not on D-Day or even on Memorial Day, which is what he did.

There were possibly up to 300 black people murdered by white residents from May 31 to June 1, and that is important information to have about our history. But remembering our war dead, and D-Day (with all the people who died for freedom on that day) is more important.

However, they are not important at all to the hard left. Remembering our greatness is not on their agenda, just the dark side is worthy of mention.

I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. pic.twitter.com/0mLMRAhJiD — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

Related

















