Shocking New Timeline: Failure to Protect a Former President

The failures at the Saturday rally are getting worse. The new timeline is as bad as it could be. ABC News confirmed that the assassin was on the roof for twenty minutes before the sniper shot him, and only after the assassin shot first. Why wasn’t the sniper able to shoot?

The ABC News timeline confirms the worst reports. Former President Trump was allowed to take the stage, and the audience was not evacuated while a suspect was on a rooftop. The sniper had him in his sights. This went on for TWENTY MINUTES. What were the rules of engagement?

The timeline was briefed as follows:

5:10 Crooks was first identified as a person of interest

5:30 Crooks was spotted with a rangefinder

5:52 Crooks was spotted on the roof by Secret Service

6:02 Trump takes the stage

6:12 Crooks fires first shots

From the time he fired, his first shot to Crooks being killed was just 26 seconds, according to law enforcement officials. Eleven seconds after the first shot, USSS counter snipers acquired their target — and 15 seconds after that, Crooks was shot dead.

The revelation was made during a Senate briefing today.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she was “appalled to learn the Secret Service knew about a threat prior to President Trump walking on stage.”

“I have no confidence in the leadership of Director Cheatle and believe it is in the best interest of our nation if she steps down from her position.”

Briefers told lawmakers Crooks purchased the ammo box at Walmart on July 5, two days after the rally was announced. On July 13, he went to the rally site in the morning, stayed for an hour, and then left. He came back sometime around 5:00 p.m. and tried to enter the perimeter at around 5:30 p.m.

No one secured the building, and it was within a clear range of sight. The killer had full access. He was able to bring in a LADDER AND A RIFLE.

The killer got into the venue earlier in the day with a gun attachment – a rangefinder.

Who was responsible for what is still unclear. There is a lot of finger-pointing. It’s the worst screening imaginable.

Why didn’t they immediately remove Trump from the stage and tell the audience to duck?

THE OFFICER WHO CLIMBED THE ROOF

An officer climbed up to the rooftop shortly before the shooting. He radioed the information. Everyone heard the message.

The killer had crawled along the roof for about two minutes with crowds yelling for police to stop him.

The problem isn’t with the courageous officers; it’s with management.

The officer who confronted Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof radioed a “blanket tactical channel” that there was “an individual on the roof with a weapon” before the assassination attempt on President Trump. Why wasn’t President Trump immediately evacuated? Was the Secret… pic.twitter.com/c2J0KlQEwF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 17, 2024

THOMAS CROOKS PARENTS

The parents of Thomas Crooks called the police on the day of the shooting. They told the police they were worried and wanted a welfare check. According to Fox News, the parents were cooperative.

WTH is this about pic.twitter.com/lR6ypitfqo — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 17, 2024

Both parents are licensed social workers. There’s more on the family here. They seem to have kept to themselves.

Speaker Mike Johnson formed a task force to investigate the assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life that took the life of Corey Comperatore and critically injured two other men.

The high school loner was a registered Republican but donated to a progressive campaign in 2021.

Along with his father, a registered Libertarian, Crooks was a local gun club member.

His mother was a registered Democrat.

Police believe neither parent has strong political leanings.

His sister is a hard-working Republican.

The would-be assassin earned an associate degree in engineering science from Allegheny County Community College just two months before the shooting.

ABC News reported that he had planned to attend Robert Morris University in the fall. He had also been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh but opted not to attend.

Joe Rogan’s Take

Joe Rogan on the Trump Assassination Attempt “The whole thing stinks of either incompetence or a design or we’re in The Matrix…The whole thing is bananas. He’s 20-years-old and then you find out he was in a BlackRock commercial?”@joerogan pic.twitter.com/LCl4Cnwibx — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 17, 2024

New video:

President Trump’s Butler PA rally, what I filmed from the front row immediately after the attempt on President Trump’s life.

Wasn’t ready to post this until today. pic.twitter.com/9CUFwOvY1s — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 17, 2024

Look at these cute children in Africa acting out the shooting of Donald Trump, who is becoming a legend. We used to play cowboys and Indians as children.

African kids reenact the Trump assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/QDYOo8TaZc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 17, 2024