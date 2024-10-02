Worst Political Scandal in U.S. History Has 3 Dangerous Crises Coming Home to Roost

For years, clear-eyed observers could see Joe Biden was suffering from serious cognitive issues. The brazen coverups began with outright lies from leaders of the Democrat Party, which were dutifully echoed by their fellow members and an utterly compliant corporate media.

A leading voice in that corrupt chorus was none other than Joe’s VP, Kamala Harris. In the spring of this year, the one person who claimed she “was the last person in the room” when major decisions were being made claimed, “We have a very bold and vibrant president in Joe Biden.”

As three dangerous crises have blown up almost simultaneously, those words have taken on a DEFCON 1 level of dishonesty.

Over the weekend, a widely predicted Cat 4 Hurricane Helene crashed into Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas while also slamming parts of Tennessee and Virginia. The devastation was tragically historic. Homes ruined, businesses destroyed, and lost lives still being counted. As this unfolded, Biden was at the beach while Kamala was doing fundraising and a podcast out on the West Coast. Meanwhile, Donald Trump showed up in Georgia with desperately needed supplies such as food, clothing, water, and gas.

Tuesday morning, 45,000 Longshoremen went on strike, essentially closing ports on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico. Sec. of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who not that long ago said Trump should “be extinguished for good”, had little to say about preventing this looming stoppage, claiming she hasn’t been “particularly involved”. That would leave it up to POTUS Biden to enact the Taft-Hartley Act, which would call for a cooling-off period between labor and management. Lunchpail Joe, likely terrified of losing union support, seems uninterested in making that move. No comments, as of this writing, from Kam, who may be busily preparing for her next softball internet “interview.”

Finally, the same day ports were closed, Iran launched close to 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel. This apparently was the much anticipated response to the Jewish state’s extraordinarily successful targeting of terrorist leaders fighting on behalf of that terrorist state; while the Mullahs happily “held their coats”. Not much left of all those coats or whoever was in them, so now what’s America to do?

Who do we ask? Who’s in charge? Who gets the 3 AM phone regarding all three of these crises?

The unprecedented 4-year coverup of a cognitively crippled Joe Biden, especially under our current dire circumstances, should rate as the worst and most existentially dangerous political scandal in U.S. history.

And what happens if there’s more to come?