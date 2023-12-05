Biden Sanctions “Extremist Israelis” While Our Border’s Wide Open

The US State Department imposed sanctions on several dozen Israeli settlers involved in attacks against Palestinians, banning them from traveling to the U.S., two U.S. officials said. This is at a time when anyone from anywhere can walk through our southern and northern border.s

Today, I announced a new visa restrictions policy targeting individuals and their family members involved in or meaningfully contributing to actions that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank. Violence against civilians will have consequences. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 5, 2023

Axios had earlier reported: Why it matters: The move shows how concerned the Biden administration is about escalating attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank — and that the Israeli government isn’t doing enough to prevent the violence.

Barron’s reports, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States would refuse entry to anyone involved in “undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank” or who takes actions that “unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities.”

“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Blinken said in a statement.

“As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable,” Blinken said.

“Instability in the West Bank both harms the Israeli and Palestinian people and threatens Israel’s national security interests. Those responsible for it must be held accountable.”

We haven’t heard yet if this applies to Palestinians who are doing the same thing.

By the way, our borders are wide open. All they have to do is fly to Mexico and come right in.

In an earlier report, Axiios said:

But since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, there has been a spike in the number of attacks by settlers against Palestinians.

In a Washington Post op-ed published two weeks ago, President Biden mentioned the U.S. was preparing to issue a visa ban on extremist settlers involved in attacks against Palestinians.

Leave it to the Biden administration to slap sanctions on people when our borders are wide open. They are the stupidest people on earth, and they want another four years.

