Biden saying the border was a crisis is not the official position of the WH – not satire









Biden himself finally said that the surge at the border is a “crisis.” However, according to the Biden White House, what Joe Biden says does not represent the official position of the Biden administration.

“The President’s use of the “crisis” label doesn’t represent the administration’s official position,” CNN reported.

That’s not satire and we didn’t take it from the Babylon Bee. This is what the White House is saying.

Well, then, who is the President making the decisions?

THE STORY

Biden spoke to reporters after a round of golf at the Wilmington Country Club on Saturday and was asked about the cap on refugees admitted to the US in the current fiscal year.

“We’re gonna increase the numbers. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people and we couldn’t do two things at once. And now we’re going to increase the numbers,” Biden said.

On Monday, the White House sought to downplay those words, claiming Biden was referring to the conditions in Northern Triangle countries that migrants are coming from and not the surge of migrant children in US custody.

That is an insane spin.

All these lunatics in the White House had to do was “leave it alone,” as Donald Trump said. But, Democrats want the invasion. These are mostly Democrats coming in.

Jen Psaki continued the BS and said during Monday’s press conference that Biden “does not feel that children coming to our border, seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships, and other dire circumstances is a crisis. He does feel that the crisis in Central America, the dire circumstances that many are fleeing from, that is a situation we need to spend our time, our effort on and we need to address it if we’re going to prevent more of an influx of migrants from coming in years to come.”

Watch:

Related