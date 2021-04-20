Maxine calls for violence, Kim Brown wants looting all the time, Dems OK with it









Kim Brown hosts a YouTube (and iTunes, etc.) show called ‘Burn it Down,’ and she’s serious about it. She’s a violence-monger. Brown also supports looting all the time because whites owe it to black people or something. Why does YouTube allow her on the platform? Doesn’t it violate their rules? Tucker brought her up today as he was reviewing the state of current affairs.

He began by reviewing the silence from the Democrat Party, The Lincoln Project, and the MSM who are all saying nothing about Maxine Waters’ calls for violence if Derek Chauvin isn’t convicted of murder.

Then he played a clip from Kim Brown. He said a lot more. Tucker would like to know where the DoJ is on this. He suggested they are too busy tracking down elderly people who attended the Trump rally on January 6th.

