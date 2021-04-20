Disgusting! Congress has no idea where illegals are going, many have COV









The illegal alien invasion must be over, right? The media isn’t saying a word about it. Oh, no, wait, hundreds of thousands, many with COVID-19, are still flooding into the country. Not only that, they are being sent throughout the nation.

The only thing that has changed is the media just decided to keep everyone in the dark as much as possible.

THE LETTER

Thirty-four members of Congress sent a letter Thursday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra demanding that the Biden administration stop aiding and abetting the migrant (illegal alien) flood into the country. They also want to know where these unvetted illegal aliens are going.

We have no idea where these people are going, and Congress doesn’t either. Why are only 34 congressmen demanding information when the President is breaking the law?

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, who spearheaded the demand for transparency, along with other Republicans urged the Biden administration to release the following information within the next 30 days:

The name and location of each U.S. city and town where illegal immigrants have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding, including their own or private funding for all individuals who entered the U.S. without visas.

For each named U.S. city or town, the total number of immigrants who have been sent, transported or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding to such city or town.

The lawmakers slammed the Biden administration for undoing the tremendous progress former President Donald Trump and his administration had achieved. Illegal immigration has now soared to record highs.

“Now, after being lured here by misleading promises from the current President, our Southern border has become complete pandemonium, with criminality running rampant.

“As a result, many illegal immigrants are receiving all-expenses-paid trips, oftentimes courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, to American cities across the country. Congress, and more importantly, the American people, have a right to know how many of these individuals will be flooding their neighborhoods.”

Migrants are also suffering due to the horrendous conditions at overcrowded detention centers, as the congressmen noted.

“Also difficult to quantify is the enormous impacts to our citizens in border states who continue to suffer property damage and loss, as well as threats to their own safety and that of their families and neighbors,” the letter said.

“The widespread abuse and criminality do not end at the border, because we know many of these illegal aliens end up in cities across the nation.”

The legislators then reminded Biden that his duty is to enforce longstanding immigration laws, which career politicians like him approved decades ago.

“It must be reiterated that members of the executive branch have a duty and many have sworn an oath that would include the requirement to carry out the lawfully enacted legislation under the Constitution,” the letter underscored.

BIDEN IS BREAKING THE LAW

Why aren’t all the congressmen signing on to this letter? Among the nice people coming in, Biden is inviting in violent criminals, terrorists, and needy people who will immediately go on the dole. He’s inviting sick people into the country.

Did you know we have thousands of members of the cannibal cartel in the United States?

A lot more than 170,000 came into the country last month. The Border Patrol is babysitting and can’t catch thousands of them.

Does anyone remember 9/11? Have we learned nothing?

President Biden is ignoring our laws and endangering Americans to allow foreigners to pour through our borders. Many will spread COVID-19. He’s violated his oath of office and abandoned his duty.

Letter to DHS and HHS on Scribd

