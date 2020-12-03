De Blasio blocks NYers from watching Rockefeller tree lighting with buses

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Crowds were banned from the 2020 lighting of the famous tree due to COVID-19. Barricades and NYPD buses were used to keep people at bay and block them from seeing the tree lighting. Authorities even tried to keep them from watching the ceremony from far away … but it didn’t work.

As you can see … those lustful for Xmas lights found a spot between the buses where they could hold up their phones and capture the glory.

This seems petty and authoritarian. However, New Yorkers were not to be deterred.

Watch:

