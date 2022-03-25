Iran-Backed Houthi Terrorists Attacked Saudi Arabia’s Oil & Gas Facility

Yemeni Houthis escalated the war with Saudi Arabia and just attacked Aramco Oil & Gas. This is a dangerous escalation. Biden, in his desire to ink a bad nuke deal with Iran, cut off some funds to the Saudis to fight Houthis. We have pushed Saudi Arabia into Russia’s arms.

Biden’s policies have also emboldened the Houthis, who are Iranian-backed. They know Biden will do anything for this bad deal. He will endanger the national security of the US and the world for it.

The Houthis have taken credit for the attack. And there were other inbound attacks the Saudis repelled.

The biggest immediate concern, of course, is the Houthis have the ability to target oil installations in Saudi Arabia. Imagine what that will do to the world’s oil supplies. The facility attacked today is a domestic asset, but that won’t stop them from hitting crude exports.

Biden needs to cancel the Iran deal immediately, but will he? I think you know the answer.

Confirmed. The North Jeddah Bulk Plant. Domestic asset for petroleum product supply (including airport). No impact of Saudi crude exports https://t.co/j25w8cBgot — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 25, 2022

MORE INFORMATION

Saudi Arabia underwent a widespread and coordinated barrage of attacks on Friday after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched drones into the neighboring kingdom, targeting oil facilities and other state institutions, the rebel group and Saudi state media said, MSN reports.

The Houthis said their attacks into Saudi Arabia, which stretched over the course of six hours, struck facilities in Jeddah belonging to state-controlled Saudi-Aramco, the world’s largest oil company. The group also said it struck the capital Riyadh, two oil other oil refineries, Aramco facilities in the south of the country, as well as other targets in the south, according to the report.

The Houthis have attacked Saudi Arabia and hit an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.pic.twitter.com/j9HdO6o0Ij — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 25, 2022

Throughout the day, the Saudi-led coalition released several statements on the Houthi attacks as they intensified. Rebels struck civilian housing, an electricity plant, and water tanks belonging to the national water company.

We don’t know the extent of the damage to the oil facilities, but there were no casualties or effects on the citizen life in Jeddah, the country’s second-most populous city.

Saudi Arabia is also going to want the bomb if we don’t support them.

Another angle showing the damage to an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia following a missile attack by Houthi Rebels in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/B4kj4UBJQp — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 25, 2022

Iran terrorists attacked Saudi facility:

