Biden Says He Has Sole Authority to Use Nuclear Weapons

“And ya know, the idea that uh, I have absolute authority as Commander in Chief and the sole authority to use a nuclear weapon, but ya know what the declaration is that we’re gonna make every effort to consult with our allies when it’s appropriate if any action’s so called for,” mentally-challenged Biden said.

THE FINAL MONOLOGUE AND NUCLEAR WEAPON TECHNOLOGY IN UKRAINE

In his final monologue, which Lachlan Murdoch said triggered the firing, Tucker Carlson said Biden moved nuclear weapons technology into Ukraine. Think about what that means in combination with Biden talking about his sole and absolute authority.

Tucker reveals Biden placed US nuclear weapons technology in Ukraine during his final monologue.. READ THAT TWICE AND THINK ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS…

Donald Trump’s Nuclear War

Remember when we were told Donald Trump would start a nuclear war?

Allegations that Donald Trump would start nuclear war began with a story initially planted by Hillary Clinton, whose husband lost the key to the nuclear codes while he was President. When she ran for office, Hillary said she’d go to war with Russia if they cyber-attacked the U.S.

2016

In June 2016, Hillary said Trump shouldn’t have his finger anywhere near the ‘button’ because he doesn’t have the temperament. They wouldn’t let him have the authority, so why are they fine with Biden having the sole authority?

In October 2016, Hillary released the Daisy ad along with her campaign “questions” about Trump and his hands on nuclear weapons. That ad cost Barry Goldwater the 1964 election. Lyndon Baines Johnson became president and did much of what people were afraid Goldwater would do.

2017

In May 2017, Congress called for President Trump’s authority over nuke strikes to be curtailed. Far-left Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) put in a bill in January to limit Trump’s use of nuclear weapons. In August, The Washington Post published an article asking if Congress can stop Trump from setting off nukes. By December, the Post was publishing articles saying no one could stop him. In October, Pelosi was urging Congress to take the President’s authority using nukes.

Democrats are behind the fake news, but Sen. Corker was one of the anti-Trump Republicans behind it. There are a few others.

In October 2017, Hillary Clinton warned that Trump might start a nuclear war.

You might remember in November 2017, CBS News gave airtime to a general presenting hypothetical situations to drum up fear.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), told an audience at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said that he has given a lot of thought to what he would say if Mr. Trump ordered a strike he considered unlawful.

“I think some people think we’re stupid,” Hyten said in response to a question about such a scenario. “We’re not stupid people. We think about these things a lot. When you have this responsibility, how do you not think about it?”

Hyten explained the process, playing the fake news game set up by the media and some in Congress.

“I provide advice to the president; he will tell me what to do,” Hyten added. “And if it’s illegal, guess what’s going to happen? I’m going to say, ‘Mr. President, that’s illegal.’ And guess what he’s going to do? He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’ And we’ll come up with options, with a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that’s the way it works. It’s not that complicated.”

The Media Spread the Lie

The media and their friends in Congress spread fake news that President Trump will nuke other countries without going through legal channels.

President Trump never gave anyone a reason to believe he wouldn’t go through channels. he always went through channels. Ironically, he was the most anti-war president in decades.

