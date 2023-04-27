Watch Tucker Carlson on Twitter

Tucker Carlson’s first tweet is from something he’s picking up having time off. He talked about how kind and funny so many people are. He also addressed how “unbelievably stupid” the debates on TV are. You don’t learn anything, and they’re irrelevant.
The big topics get no attention – topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.
Watch the short clip. Most informed people can relate to his point. We are kept in the dark, and the country is starting to look like a one-party state. He believes both parties and the media have come to the consensus that they know what’s best for us.
Good evening pic.twitter.com/SPrsYKWKCE
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 27, 2023
His last comment: “See you soon.”
Considering the content of that message and the last comment. I suspect he has no intention of leaving silently into the night!