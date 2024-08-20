DNC Platform Calls for Amnesty for Most People Here Illegally

According to the DNC platform, Democrats want a borderless USA with amnesty for all.

The DNC platform calls for the passage of the infamous U.S. Citizenship Act. It is a radical amnesty bill that gives automatic citizenship and social security numbers to millions of illegal aliens. It includes recent invaders from countries that hate us, including over 3.3 million from China alone, criminals, human traffickers, gang members, terrorists, and deadbeats.

If Kamala-Walz wins, it will be the end of the United States of America.

Begin at p. 68:

