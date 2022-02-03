Biden Says You Can’t Own Cannons & Scary Guns! Let’s Go Brandon!

Dementia Joe thinks an AR-15 is a “weapon of war” and he will decide what guns we are allowed to have as he lets criminals and terrorists pour through our borders and encourages weak law enforcement in our major cities.

Biden made the comments during Thursday’s remarks. He falsely claimed: The gun manufacturers are the “only industry in America” that are exempt from being sued.”

Of course they can be sued but not for bizarre reasons. It would have to be for an error or crime they committed.

Biden wants to ban ‘assault weapons’ like Glocks with 40 rounds, and any scary gun.

His argument rests on a fake story about cannons banned in the 1700s.

“[Banning assault weapons] doesn’t violate anybody’s Second Amendment rights,” he said. “There is no amendment that is absolute.”

“When the amendment was passed it didn’t say anybody can own a gun and any kind of weapon,” Biden claimed. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when this amendment was passed, so there’s no reason you should be able to buy certain assault weapons.”

He keeps saying that although the notion of banned cannons has been debunked repeatedly. People could own cannons, warships, and act on behalf of the USA.

There were NO federal laws about what type of gun you could have when the amendment was passed.

We only recently discovered that Biden has a gun registry. The ATF has a file of almost one billion gun owners with their information.

Biden wants our guns.

BIDEN ON SECOND AMENDMENT: “When the amendment was passed… you couldn’t buy a cannon… and so, there’s no reason why you should be able to buy certain assault weapons.”pic.twitter.com/IBxX0ImTwH — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 3, 2022

