Biden Sends Dog Whistle to Garland to Hold Meadows in Contempt

















Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Criminal contempt leads to prison.

Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, the despicable totalitarian said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”

Naturally, he doesn’t feel the need to have the evidence. This is a message to Garland, which he has undoubtedly already received.

Watch:

#BREAKING! Biden gets involved in DOJ affairs AGAIN! Claims Meadows is worthy of Contempt! pic.twitter.com/vv61UkTDtT — SCUBA MIKE 🤿 (@realscubamike) December 15, 2021

The House voted late Tuesday to hold Meadows, former President Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), who are both members of the Jan. 6 committee, voted with Democrats to approve the contempt charge.

THE SOVIET-STYLE J6 COMMITTEE

Deranged Liz Cheney leaked confidential emails, violating privacy and executive privilege. She also declared Trump’s former Chief of Staff guilty of obstruction and possibly other crimes. This is nothing new for Cheney who regularly accuses Donald Trump and people who worked with or supported him of crimes WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Biden’s Justice Department under the corrupt Merrick Garland will now have to decide if they will file contempt charges and arrest the former representative.

Adam Schiff recently lied about and doctored Meadows’ texts to frame him. Biden has had nothing to say about that.

All the documents secured by the J6 Star Chamber committee, even those guarded by executive privilege, are being released selectively on social media with vile interpretations

Watch:

