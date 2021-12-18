London Breed Gets Tough But San Fran Is Already Finished, We Can Prove It

















San Francisco Mayor London Breed made a 180-degree turnaround — verbally — on her pro-criminal, anti-police stance this week. She better get her communist anti-arrest district attorney Chesa Boudin on board. Most of her city council is opposed to getting tough on crime, and they need to be convinced.

Does she want to take action or just get re-elected?

Mayor Breed campaigned on eliminating the police, and now she sounds like former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Crime is rampant in San Francisco and people are moving out in droves. Democrats realize it doesn’t play well in the polls. We hope Breed is serious, but it’s not likely.

She won’t do it. When is she going to give the monies back that she took from the police? What will she do about the city council and the prosecutor? Nothing.

Tough London: “It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies, and less tolerant of all the bull**** that has destroyed our city. We are going to turn this around.”

Watch:

NO ONE GOES THERE ANYMORE

San Francisco is done, caput, finished, over as one of the most successful cities in the world. We can prove it. People don’t want to go there anymore.

Far-left Mayor Breed has been in office since 2018. She diverted 120 million dollars away from the San Francisco police into welfare programs, in not very big San Fran.

Now she’s getting tough, if you believe her (as her election comes up).

If nothing else, she is the biggest hypocrite among a party of them. Will she give the cops their $120 million back?

DA Chesa won’t prosecute anyone, maybe a murderer or rapist, maybe. Property crimes and drug crimes will continue.

What good are arrests without prosecutions?

New arrivals to the Bay Area are down 45% since March 2020 and those exiting the area up 21%. No one is coming in, and people are going out.

San Francisco has the steepest drop in business travel revenue of any other place in the country with a 93% drop in business revenue in San Francisco.

That destroys their economy. It’s over.

In 2019, one million hotel rooms were occupied. This year, less than 50,000. San Francisco is destroyed and Democrats did it. It’s their fault. In the one party city, Democrats voted for these people who ruined it.

New York will soon follow. It’s almost at the point of no return now.

Related















