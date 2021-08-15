Biden shamefully blames Trump for his disgraceful flight from Kabul

















Joe Biden on Saturday shamelessly blamed Trump for the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan. Yet he is the president. He orchestrated the flight from Kabul at the last minute without a backup plan while begging the Taliban to let him cut and run. Why? Because he literally didn’t know what was going on or he lied or both.

And 38 days ago:

36 days ago, President Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not take over #Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) August 13, 2021

Biden is the one who doesn’t follow the Constitution, Supreme Court rulings, and does the opposite of what Trump put in place. Yet, now, we are supposed to believe he had no choice? Trump made him do it?

Joe Biden blamed Trump for his own failures.

“I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor — which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019 — that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on US forces,” Mr. Biden said. “Shortly before he left office, he also drew US forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500.”

Yes, and he held the country with those men.

Biden continued, “Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice — follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies’ forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict,” Biden added. “One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

The problem isn’t leaving. It’s the way we are leaving. The Taliban are everywhere in Kabul but we have thousands of people still left behind. There are reports of revenge killings.

Trump blasted Joe Biden for abruptly running out of Afghanistan.

“What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul,” Trump said. “This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.”

Biden didn’t even know what was going on.

