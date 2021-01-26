Biden shares his dark vision of America and our Marxist future

Joe Biden fundamentally transformed us from a nation that regards all men as created equal under God to a nation that regards the US as an evil nation that must institute restorative justice or equity. In our new equitable nation, the government makes up for all our past sins with the funds from white taxpayers. There is no equality because some people are favored.

Biden banned Trump’s 1776 commission and in doing so, he rejected the very Founding of our nation. At the same time, he’s telling Americans the story of our Founding is filled with “ignorance and lies.”

He has reinstituted the very dangerous, unAmerican critical race theory to brainwash employees.

This half-witted poser rejected the meritocracy in favor of Marxism. He said, “We’ve never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation, to state the obvious. … We bought the view that America is a zero-sum game … If you succeed, I fail. If you get ahead, I fall behind. … Maybe worse of all, if I hold you down, I lift myself up.”

His dark vision of America is straight out of the ideology of the late communist Howard Zinn. Zinn’s view of our Founding was that our nation was evil. His heroes were Castro, Sandanistas, Mao, and others.

Biden: “I’ve rescinded the previous administration’s harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training, and abolished the offensive, counterfactual 1776 Commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies.” pic.twitter.com/vOwKazWaQb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

This is just a ridiculously cartoonish understanding of American life that’s perpetuated by the far left. No person in the real world thinks this. https://t.co/n9kKgi1acj — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 26, 2021

