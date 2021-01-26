Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden’s ban on deportations

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the President’s attempt to put a moratorium on deportations for 100 days.

After Texas sued over the policy, the judge blocked Biden with a temporary restraining order, from moving forward for 14 days.

Texas’s suit claims the administration would be violating an agreement it has with the Department of Homeland Security and would require at least 180 days notice, as well as consultation before implementing changes to immigration policy.

An email sent to ICE officers last week called for stopping all removals and to “release them all [illegal aliens], immediately.

Biden has pledged to move ahead.

