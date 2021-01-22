Biden brings back mandatory critical race theory training in government

Joe Biden revoked the Trump administration order banning federal agencies, contractors, and recipients of federal funding from conducting certain diversity training. The training is anti-American and anti-white. Federal employees are forced to sit through these anti-white training sessions and accept it as gospel.

So-called civil rights groups like LAMBDA legal lauded the decision.

The training is based on critical race theory developed by Barack Obama’s mentor Dr. Derrick Bell.

Former President Donald Trump called the outrageous training “un-American” and potentially harmful to white workers. The training is supposed to be anti-racism training but it teaches racism against whites.

The Department of Labor had already suspended enforcement of the order after a California federal court granted a preliminary injunction against it in response to a lawsuit filed by Lambda Legal, an organization that advocates for the rights of LGBT people.

Writer and filmmaker Christopher Rufo has organized a coalition of lawyers to wage war against this corrupt racist theory.

Today, President Biden doubled-down on critical race theory in the federal government. In response, I am announcing a new coalition of legal foundations and private attorneys that will wage relentless legal warfare against race theory in America’s institutions. The fight is on. pic.twitter.com/JZJYpjla1k — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 20, 2021

One of President-elect Biden’s top Education Department nominees, Unified San Diego School District Superintendent Cindy Marten, hosted a diversity training. During the training, she gave an “extremely complimentary” introduction to its featured speaker, who has accused public schools of “spirit murdering” of Black children.

RACIST TRAINING

The following is a lesson to drive home just how outrageous this training is. The instructor is Ashleigh Shackleford who self-describes as a “Black fat femme, hood feminist, and a cultural producer.”

Watch her say “all white people are racist” and born into not being human. They’re not human. Whites are “devils,” “demons,” and “inhuman,” she said.

She is teaching critical race theory to mostly white people in the audience in these clips while she appears in a form-fitting bodysuit.

Related