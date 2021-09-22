Panelist on FDA panel said vaccines are killing more than they save

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The FDA released a panel discussion on their YouTube panel. One panelist was particularly noteworthy.

Steve Kirsch, who is the Executive Director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, said that the vaccine is killing more people than it is saving.

He claimed that even if the vaccines were 100% protective, two people are killed for every one life saved.


