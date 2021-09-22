Panelist on FDA panel said vaccines are killing more than they save

















The FDA released a panel discussion on their YouTube panel. One panelist was particularly noteworthy.

Steve Kirsch, who is the Executive Director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, said that the vaccine is killing more people than it is saving.

He claimed that even if the vaccines were 100% protective, two people are killed for every one life saved.

2/2 – Panel member goes on to describe inconsistencies in Pfizer’s data, and how a lot of things aren’t adding up. Link to full stream. Timestamp is 4:21:00 –https://t.co/VOEiF7PgxE pic.twitter.com/Z597EThppP — RESISTING THE RESET (@PressResetEarth) September 18, 2021

