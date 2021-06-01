Biden shuts down oil and gas leases in the Arctic



















The Biden administration plans to suspend oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday, undoing a move made by the Trump administration late last year.

The decision comes after President Joe Biden issued an executive order earlier this year instructing the Interior secretary to place a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing activities there, pending a review. The President’s order pointed to “alleged legal deficiencies underlying the program,” such as the “inadequacy” of its previous environmental review.

There have been endless reviews and studies.

The Trump administration last November started a leasing process for oil and gas drilling sites off the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Biden will shut down our oil and gas industry even as he buys oil from the terror regime of Iran.

WILL BIDEN HAVE LEGAL PROBLEMS?

Director of CEI’s Center for Energy and Environment Myron Ebell said:

“In 2017, Congress passed a law ordering the executive branch to organize and execute energy exploration leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While the Trump Administration complied with the law by signing leases in January of 2021, the Biden Administration announced today it plans to cancel these contracts. Perhaps Congress will ask the Biden Administration to actually provide reasons why these legally-mandated contracts are canceled.”

CEI attorney Devin Watkins said:

“The government cannot enter into a contract to take over $14 million and then invalidate the contract without cause. No cause for canceling the ANWR leases has been provided.”

