School to sue mom for trying to find out how CRT is taught



















A mom trying to find out how critical race theory and gender theories are integrated into lessons was rebuffed by her district. Now they’re suing her for asking.

A mom in South Kingstown, Rhode Island Schools, is “investigating through public records requests how critical race and gender theories are integrated into lessons, school policies, and contracts,” Legal Insurrection reports. The school district’s response is to sue her.

The mom of a kindergarten child became concerned when the elementary school principal told her that teachers don’t refer to students as “boys” and “girls.”

She was also told a kindergarten teacher asks five-year-olds, “what could have been done differently on the first Thanksgiving” in order to build upon a “line of thinking about history.”

When she asked the principal why and what the ‘line of thinking’ was, he refused to tell her. She also tried to get a tour of the school and that never happened either.

She asked to see the elementary school curriculum.

“I asked the principal, the school committee, the superintendent, the director of curriculum, and even the legal department at the Rhode Island Department of Education to allow me to view the curriculum,” she wrote at Legal Insurrection.

The curriculum director was “unavailable” and she never received the tour.

When she requested copies of the curriculum, the bill was too exorbitant — over $9,000. She figured out a way to get some information for much less. However, generally, the public records are too expensive for parents.

As she requested bits of information, she got sarcastic replies back from the school personnel.

She purchased over $300 worth of public information and shared it to a private Facebook group to raise awareness about indoctrination in Rhode Island schools. “I developed a growing network of like-minded teachers, parents, and community members who gave me information about CRT and gender theory infiltrating Rhode Island school districts,” she wrote. Then she saw a Board agenda item on May 28th — consideration of a lawsuit against her.

