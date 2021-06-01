Black dad explains why his little girl will not grow up with CRT



















This is a wonderful video. This father opposes Critical Race Theory, which clearly makes black people into victims of the evil white people in the evil empire of the United States.

This adorable little girl is very lucky and will have wonderful parenting. There won’t be any racist Critical Race Theory for her.

One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you’ll ever see. 👏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXOfheV0kJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2021

As for CRT, the Montana AG declared the indoctrination violated the Equal Protection Clause. It’s a great approach. Shut it down!

SCOOP: Montana Attorney General @MTAGKnudsen declares that critical race theory indoctrination in public schools violates “the Equal Protection Clause, Title VI, Montana’s Individual Dignity Clause, and the MHRA.” Every attorney general must follow suit. Shut it down. pic.twitter.com/HgW7QOXQFZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 27, 2021

CRT IS EVIL

Joe Biden, Obama’s doppelganger, mandated CRT training in government agencies and the military. He’s offering grants for schools to teach it and pushing the DHS and Ed Department to bring it into the schools. It’s already in thousands of schools.

In case you missed it, when Lockheed Martin went through their CRT training, they were asked to list connotations for the term “white men.” The trainers wrote down “old, racist, privileged, anti-women, angry, Aryan Nation, KKK, Founding fathers, guns, guilty, can’t jump.”

That is disgusting racism.

The trainers then asked “what’s in it for white men,” listing responses: “I won’t get replaced by someone who is a better full diversity partner,” “[I will] improve the brand, image, reputation of white men,” and “I [will] have less nagging sense of guilt that I am the problem.” pic.twitter.com/DSRhT55XQy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

