Black dad explains why his little girl will not grow up with CRT

By
M. Dowling
-
0

This is a wonderful video. This father opposes Critical Race Theory, which clearly makes black people into victims of the evil white people in the evil empire of the United States.

This adorable little girl is very lucky and will have wonderful parenting. There won’t be any racist Critical Race Theory for her.

As for CRT, the Montana AG declared the indoctrination violated the Equal Protection Clause. It’s a great approach. Shut it down!

CRT IS EVIL

Joe Biden, Obama’s doppelganger, mandated CRT training in government agencies and the military. He’s offering grants for schools to teach it and pushing the DHS and Ed Department to bring it into the schools. It’s already in thousands of schools.

In case you missed it, when Lockheed Martin went through their CRT training, they were asked to list connotations for the term “white men.” The trainers wrote down “old, racist, privileged, anti-women, angry, Aryan Nation, KKK, Founding fathers, guns, guilty, can’t jump.”

That is disgusting racism.


