Biden shuts down Keystone and imports oil from a terrorist regime



















Joe BidenBama put a potential 10,000 American workers out of work when he shut down the Keystone Pipeline. He eliminated an estimated 8,000 to 28,000 American jobs in the process.

While doing that, he imported crude oil from a terrorist regime — Iran. He ignored sanctions to do it.

Reuters reports: The United States imported a rare cargo of 1.033 million barrels of Iranian crude in March despite sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

The cargo is only the second oil import by the United States from Iran since late 1991, data on EIA’s website showed, according to Reuters as shared by Jihad Watch.

President Trump imposed sanctions against Iran due to the Iranian regime’s numerous atrocities and terrorist actions. In October of 2020, the President added more sanctions.

Iran is building a bomb and promoting terrorism throughout the world, especially the United States. That is apparently okay with Joe.

Biden is also enriching Russia by removing sanctions from the company building a pipeline that will give Russia control over Europe’s energy sources. He’s helping our enemy China as well and does everything they want him to do, like rejoin the Paris Accords.

Biden will destroy our energy sector.

Joe Biden is evil. His handlers behind the curtain are evil.

