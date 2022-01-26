NIH Report of Auto-Immune Hepatitis After Vaccination — in Rare Cases

NIH reports that in rare cases, the quickly-developed COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ cause auto-immune hepatitis. I wonder if ‘vaccines’ should be mandated if they cause myocarditis, pericarditis, hepatitis, and other complicating issues. Shouldn’t vaccines under emergency authorization be voluntary in a free society?

This particular adverse effect is under investigation.

What other side effects might there be in the future since we do not have long-term studies on these drugs? That’s why we believe children should never be mandated to take the shots unless they are high-risk. Yet, California plans to mandate it. They aren’t following the science.

The Frontline doctors have treated over 150,000 patients with early treatment and claim a 99.99% cure rate. Shouldn’t that be investigated by the NIH or are they too political to engage in actual science? They certainly churn out enough left-wing PC videos. The doctor reports:

A doctor who has been offering free telehealth services to COVID-19 patients during the pandemic says that early treatment for COVID-19 works, claiming that he has a 99.99 percent survival rate.

“We have a team of volunteer free doctors that donate their time to help treat these patients that come to us,” Dr. Ben Marble, the founder of myfreedoctor.com, an online medical consultation service, said at a roundtable discussion hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Jan. 24.

He added, “We deliver the early treatment protocols to them as early as we can, and we have a 99.99 percent survival rate. So, I believe myfreedoctor.com, the free volunteered doctors have settled the science on this—early treatment works, period!”

THE ABSTRACT ON THE AUTON-IMMUNE HEPATITIS

Unprecedented loss of life due to the COVID pandemic has necessitated the development of several vaccines in record time. Most of these vaccines have received approval without being extensively whetted for their adverse effect and efficacy profiles. Most adverse effects have been mild, nonetheless, more serious thromboembolic events have also been reported. Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) can occur in predisposed individuals where an immune-mediated reaction against hepatocytes is triggered by environmental factors. Vaccines are a very rare cause of AIH. We report two such cases of AIH triggered by COVID (Covishield) vaccination. While one patient made an uneventful recovery, another succumbed to the liver disease. Ours is the first report of Covishield vaccination-related AIH and second ever after any form of COVID vaccination. We hope that our report does not deter COVID vaccination drives. However, we also hope to raise awareness of its potential side effects and the increased role of pharmacovigilance in guiding treatment.

Keywords: Adverse effects; Auto-immune hepatitis; COVID-19; Covishield; Molecular mimicry; Outcomes; Pharmacovigilance; SARS-CoV-2; Treatment; Vaccination.

