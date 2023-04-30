CARB Used Chinese Studies to Ban Sale of Diesel Trucks by 2036

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced on Friday that the sale of all new diesel big rig trucks and buses will be banned in the state starting in 2036. “In addition to the 2036 sales ban on new diesel trucks and buses, CARB also announced that all trucks in California are to be zero-emissions by 2042,” The Globe reports.

The California Globe also reports that CARB used two Chinese studies as a basis for the decision.

Dr. James Enstrom, a retired UCLA epidemiologist Professor, contacted the CARB Board and Research Screening Committee Members about their latest pending decision. Enstom said, “that the current average personal exposure to air pollution in California is below the level of known adverse health effects.”

“The RSC must examine the evidence in my disqualified January 23 Proposal that there has been NO relationship between PM2.5 [particulate matter] and mortality or life expectancy in California from 1960 to 2020,” he said.

He noted technical problems with the proposals, and added that “these Chinese investigators should be focused on the very high pollution levels in China, not on the record low pollution levels in California. RSC approval of their proposals will be immediately appealed.”

California politicos don’t care if the studies are from China. Anything to back up their decision will do.

