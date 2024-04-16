Biden Slurs Through His Cheat Sheet in Photo-Op with Iraq’s PM

Joe Biden used a cheat sheet in his meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shyaa Al-Sudani of the Republic of Iraq and another with Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic. He was at his best with his usual cheat sheet that had Iraq highlighted boldly so he wouldn’t call him the PM of Iran or something.

He slurred through the cheat sheet, and aides quickly escorted reporters out so they could not ask questions.

Uncle Joe said, “As you know, Iran launched another shuhprishuhd [slurring the word “unprecedented}] aerial attack against Israel, and we mounted an unprecedented effort to defend Israel,” Biden said.

He also said he’s committed to a cease-fire. The only problem is Hamas isn’t. Oh well.

This is the photo-op where he is supposed to look reasonably put together. What do you think gets accomplished when meeting with our dementia-driven president?

Biden — slurring as he reads directly from his pre-written notes — takes a victory lap over Iran’s attack on Israel pic.twitter.com/49LHHNVpUm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2024

He’s so rude:

Biden is playing with his watch while the Iraqi prime minister speaks pic.twitter.com/CteRSaLqBC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2024

No questions because he isn’t capable of answering any:

Biden sits and stares at the press as his handlers forcibly remove them from the room — taking zero questions at his first public appearance since he shuffled back from the beach on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/qdJ2JdzXZy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2024

Here, he is lying and demonizing his opponent because what else can he say? He doesn’t have a record to run on.

I take notice of Biden’s cheat sheet, his energy level, and his inability to complete the sentence on what he thinks Trump said about Hispanics. Now you know why the interview is…supplemented…with an interview of Biden CM Julie Chávez Rodríguez. And this is the teaser! pic.twitter.com/Dbs1KNVa18 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 9, 2024

Related