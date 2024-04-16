Trump’s Lawyer: “No Chance” He Gets a “Fair Trial”

No jurors were selected on the first day of Donald Trump’s NDA (alias hush money) trial, and corrupt Soros district attorney Alvin Bragg, who lets violent criminals roam free, wants three violations of the gag order slapped on Donald Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a motion Tuesday seeking to hold former President Trump in contempt for alleged violations of his gag order in the New York criminal case.

He claims Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, is “attacking two known witnesses — Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels,” per the filing.

Stormy can make vile “documentaries” calling Mr. Trump a potential murderer, and Cohen, a convicted liar, can call Mr. Trump horrendous names, but Mr. Trump can’t defend himself.

Bragg, who had never met a thief or police attacker he didn’t like, wants Mr. Trump to be fined $3000.

After Day one of Donald Trump’s NDA trial in Manhattan, Alina Habba said there is “no chance he can get a fair trial here.”

“There’s NO CHANCE of a fair trial”pic.twitter.com/cUQTDINprg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2024

CORRUPTION

Judge Merchan is a corrupt Democrat, and his daughter is making millions of dollars and ginning up publicity for top Democrats off this trial.

Alvin Bragg is a worthless Soros pawn, and DOJ lawyers helped put this phony case together.

As Lee Zeldin said, it’s a “show trial.” He told his Facebook followers, “A left-wing prosecutor and judge made up charges and a Manhattan jury pool. The Democrats’ election interference show trial is a disgraceful attack on democracy. These political scores should be settled at the ballot box, not by abusing and weaponizing the criminal justice system.”

Exactly.

Just in!

Mr. Trump was asked about the case in Manhattan. He said, “I was paying a lawyer and marked it down as ‘legal expense.” An accountant I didn’t know marked it down as a legal expense. That’s exactly what it was. And you get indicted over that?”

