Biden sold out America again, on world infrastructure, we just entered The Great Reset



















The G7 will launch an initiative called Build Back Better World, to focus on infrastructure investment in low and middle countries. The 'partnership' aims to secure hundreds of billions in public/private financing for infrastructure development.

Who will be doing most of the funding? We don’t know but it’s usually the United States.

So, with outrageous debt, we are not only paying for socialist programs in the US, we’re paying for programs throughout the world.

According to the White, House, “Through B3W, the G7 and other like-minded partners with coordinate in mobilizing private-sector capital in four areas of focus—climate, health, and health security, digital technology, and gender equity and equality—with catalytic investments from our respective development finance institutions.”

It will definitely involve tax dollars. “In announcing this partnership, the United States and its G7 partners are expressing a unified vision for global infrastructure development. As a lead partner in B3W, the United States will seek to mobilize the full potential of our development finance tools, including the Development Finance Corporation, USAID, EXIM, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and complementary bodies such as the Transaction Advisory Fund. In doing so, the Biden Administration aims to complement domestic infrastructure investments in the American Jobs Plan and create new opportunities to demonstrate U.S. competitiveness abroad and create jobs at home.”

He’s selling us out again, but they will love Biden.

Biden is redistributing the US wealth. This is The Great Reset. Build back better is the slogan of Klaus Schwab of The Great Reset, the World Economic Forum — the globalists who hate us for our successes.

In the meantime, Biden is making a fool of himself and making the US look very weak. The G7 are taking advantage. Europe loves having a weak US president, and it shows.

Rachel Scott is reporting on the pathetic G7 summit on Good Morning America, and it’s a sorry joke:

At the gym and people are openly laughing at @rachelvscott’s reporting from the G7 while “The US is back” flashes on the screen. One woman says “on its back is more like it”. An older guy says “Putin is happy”. Several howls continue as she spins. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 12, 2021

