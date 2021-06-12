Newspaper won’t release description of mass shooter because he’s black



















The Austin American-Statesman, a leftist-leaning news outlet in Texas, published an article on the mass shooting that took place early Saturday morning. They refused to print the police’s description of the still at-large black male suspect.

Fourteen to Sixteen people were shot and two are in critical condition. At least fourteen went to the hospital.

“The Austin American-Statesman is not including the [police’s] description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter and such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes,” the editor’s note reads at the bottom of the article, adding that reporting will be updated if more detailed information is released to the public and the press.

This man is extremely dangerous and the newspaper is willing to put the public in danger rather than admit the suspect is black.

If the suspect was white, we would know all about the white supremacist.

Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another. They gave out little information but said it appears to have begun as a dispute between two men.

The police no longer bother to mention one or both of the men are black. “The department did not release a description of the suspect who is now in custody but added that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force had assisted with the arrest,” Fox News reported.

“Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we’re still sorting out all of the victims to see what their involvement is in this case,” a spokesperson said.

The Austin @Statesman, the most popular daily newspaper in Austin, Texas, won't print the description of a wanted black male suspect in a mass shooting because it "could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes." https://t.co/qIUm3x0s99 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2021

