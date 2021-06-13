VAERS reporting shows dramatic increase in deaths from COV vaccine



















How will we ever restore a republic that has become this corrupt? Maybe we can’t, but we have to try. The American Republic is worth fighting for against the evil forces of the collective all around us. We mustn’t go silently or we are one with evil.

We can start by reporting the truth although we are condemned for it.

According to the VAERS reporting system (within the CDC) there were 5,997 currently reported fatalities in 2021 attributed to vaccinations during the first half of this year.

Of the 5,997, 5,888 are directly attributed to COVID vaccinations.

In 2020, there were 365 total fatalities attributed to vaccines.

We have to stop pretending a non-FDA-approved emergency vaccine should be given to everyone, including pregnant women and youth. The elderly don’t need two doses either.

Perhaps the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need to be given in one dose. Unfortunately, we aren’t allowed to discuss it.

Youth don’t need the emergency vaccine. And they certainly don’t need two.

We are supposed to follow the science. So what is the science — kill off the older people and the youth?

That doesn’t make us anti-vaxxers or hysterics or extremists.

CHARTS

Established in 1990, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a national early warning system to detect possible safety problems in U.S.-licensed vaccines. VAERS is co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VAERS accepts and analyzes reports of adverse events (possible side effects) after a person has received a vaccination. Anyone can report an adverse event to VAERS. Healthcare professionals are required to report certain adverse events and vaccine manufacturers are required to report all adverse events that come to their attention.

VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences to CDC and FDA.

Read More at VAERS.HHS.GOV

