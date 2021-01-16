Biden talks of ‘unity’-only problem’s Nan & Chuck called us ‘terrorists’ all week

President-elect [not my president] Joe Biden spoke again about how he needs to raise our taxes and spend $1.9 trillion on the virus. $1.5 trillion of it will go to state, city, local bailouts. His plan for a minimum wage of $15 an hour will kill a lot of small businesses after this COV lockdown. Our debt will soar to $30 trillion. It’s all borrowed money.

He also spoke about ‘unity,’ claiming it’s not some ‘pie-in-the-sky’ notion.

What I mean by ‘us’ in the headline is anyone who voted for DJT. Just so you know, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer called 74 Trump voters ‘terrorists’ all week.

The only people they want to unite are disparate identity groups against the other half of the nation. One side stands for collectivism and the other side stands for individual freedom.

Watch as the BS meter goes off the rails:

Collectivism:

There Is a Method to Their Madness:

.@MirandaDevine crushes it, pointing out that one of the things the left and media have done is, by “dehumaniz[ing]” tens of millions, they “can inflict any cruelty” they “like on them within impunity because they are now nonpersons. They don’t deserve to exist.” pic.twitter.com/HyNJ8emLTh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2021

