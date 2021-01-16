Obamagate: FBI knew Joseph Mifsud was working with Italian spies

Techno Fog is back on Twitter. Can’t imagine why Techno was ever taken down. The fog only puts up court cases with one- or two-line comments.

This is from the newly-declassified Senate Judiciary docs which we discussed yesterday.

This next excerpt is new. The FBI did know that Joseph Mifsud was working with Italian intelligence figures/trainers at Link Campus in Rome. They knew because the FBI worked there too. Mueller obviously didn’t want to include that in his report.

https://t.co/ClA6JFJiEA So, the FBI did know that Joseph Mifsud was working with Italian intelligence figures/trainers at Link Campus in Rome. Because the FBI also worked there too. Mueller obviously didn’t want to include that in his report.@LeeSmithDC pic.twitter.com/eOkrqdcXIK — Chris Blackburn (@CJBdingo25) January 15, 2021

We thought you’d like to read these excerpts. The FBI ‘lost’ the back-up data for the first two FISA warrants on Carter Page. The FBI used Ohr as an intermediary to Steele after they fired him. Ohr was allowed to retire with all his benefits by Bill Barr.

After Steele was closed as a witness, Pientka used Bruce Ohr as an intermediary to continue access with Steele. The introduction to Ohr came from Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. pic.twitter.com/i9fb6MTdUY — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2021

The Senate has released Crossfire Hurricane transcripts. Excerpt from discussion during Joe Pientka (SSA1) testimony: The “original Woods file is missing” from the 1st Carter Page FISA application. pic.twitter.com/9nMuXvg2X8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2021

