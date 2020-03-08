Biden tells a Missouri crowd he’s an OBiden-Bama Democrat

The leading Democrat presidential candidate can’t go five minutes without stumbling, slurring his words, and saying something you’d only expect to hear from someone who is senile or stupid.

Joe Biden held a rally in Kiener Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday. He couldn’t manage to get his name straight.

“I’m an Obiden-Bama Democrat!” he yelled out to the cheering audience.

– @JoeBiden From his *seven minute* speech today. Amid widespread concerns about his mental fitness, Biden can’t go seven minutes without putting his foot in his mouth. He’s in no condition to beat Trump.pic.twitter.com/Vd8rJhuzeG — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 7, 2020

Biden only made it this far because the media has been too polite to point out his cognitive decline. It’s a delicate issue. Many of us have seen the same thing happen to a parent, or grandparent. We can’t keep ignoring it. This will cost us the election.pic.twitter.com/TrkukyaSeM — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 7, 2020

Their only other option besides the senile one is a communist, Bernie Sanders.

Dems, what will it be: The crazy — or the commie? https://t.co/gk2F3nj1WR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2020

The attacks on the President will worsen. It’s the Democrats only option since they don’t have a candidate.