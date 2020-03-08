Biden tells a Missouri crowd he’s an OBiden-Bama Democrat

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The leading Democrat presidential candidate can’t go five minutes without stumbling, slurring his words, and saying something you’d only expect to hear from someone who is senile or stupid.

Joe Biden held a rally in Kiener Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday. He couldn’t manage to get his name straight.

“I’m an Obiden-Bama Democrat!” he yelled out to the cheering audience.

Their only other option besides the senile one is a communist, Bernie Sanders.

The attacks on the President will worsen. It’s the Democrats only option since they don’t have a candidate.

