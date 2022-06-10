Biden Tells the Press to Give Him Better Coverage – They’re Unfair?

Joe Biden dropped by Air Force One’s press section for an unusual impromptu session during a recent trip to the West Coast. But Biden wasn’t just there to field questions. He told the press what he wants them to write.

According to multiple people familiar with the off-the-record press session, he used much of his time with reporters to criticize the quality and tenor of press coverage of his administration.

They need to focus on his successes? He wants them to write nice things. It’s not that he’s incompetent and has a terrible agenda. It’s their reporting that is the problem.

There is growing frustration by the president and his family that he is not receiving the kind of generally more positive coverage they believe he deserves. Joe thinks too often attention is focused on staff turnover and poor poll numbers and not on a robust jobs market and America’s relatively strong economic recovery, Politico reports.

HOW SHOULD THEY REPORT THIS JOE?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. soared to a new record high on Thursday. It surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time in US history, according to data from GasBuddy.

The horrendous milestone comes just two months after the national average price of gas surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.

Then, on March 7, the national average broke the previous all-time record when it hit $4.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices have risen 66 cents per gallon over the past month, the organization reported National Review.

As consumer frustration mounted in recent months, Biden faced criticism over his handling of cost increases in essentials like fuel and groceries. Only 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economic recovery, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll released on Sunday, reports ABC.

Gas prices are so high that one Michigan county’s police department has “blown through their fuel budget” and will no longer respond to every 911 call in person.

ABC: Gas prices are so high that one Michigan county’s police department has “blown through their fuel budget” and will no longer respond to every 911 call in-person. pic.twitter.com/oC2o5tcCsi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

Related