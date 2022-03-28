Biden Tells Troops We Never Lived Up to Our Principles



Joe Biden addressed the 82nd Airborne in Poland [and the world] quoting the Declaration of Independence, followed by him trashing Americans. He said we never lived up to the principles in the Declaration of Independence.

“We’re the only country in the world based on an idea,” Biden said. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all women and men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights. Sounds corny. [Sounds corny?] It’s the truth of who we are. We’ve never lived up to it, and we never walked away from it.”

That must be why he thinks he needs to fill the country with unvetted foreigners coming illegally – they have to be better than his fellow countrymen.

“And the rest of the world looks to us. Because you know, we not only lead by example but by the power of our example [what does that mean?]. Your generation combined both. The rest of the world looks at you and sees who you are. They see you are a multi-ethnic group of Americans…”

He’s telling our soldiers they are fighting for a country that’s not worth fighting for.

WE’RE NOT WORTH FIGHTING FOR?

Americans fought in the Civil War so we could live up to our Founding documents and no other nation has done that. No other nation has a Constitution that guarantees equality. We saved Europe and the world from fascism and Nazism in World War II. Other wars were fought to free people from communism.

We give generously to the poor, and continually try to make America a better place, except for people like Joe Biden.

This incompetent, immoral ‘president’ is telling our troops who are putting their lives at risk for their country that their country is a terrible place.

The entire trip was a disaster. He ended it by saying Putin had to be removed from office. The White House is still scrambling, throwing excuses up in the air to see which one sticks.

He makes the comments in the first two-and-a-half minutes of this clip:

