Biden Temporarily Stopped from Destroying the USA- Judge Blocks Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana — Judge Robert Summerhays –temporarily blocked Title 42, the Trump-era restriction intended to halt the cross-country spread of COVID-19 at the southern border. The injunction is only temporary and it’s unlikely to change the outcome, CNN reports.

Biden is planning to end the restriction on May 23. Border agents will no longer be able to turn away illegal invaders at the border without due process. A sheriff in Texas estimates there are 500,000 waiting to pour into the country. The DHS expects up to 18,000 anonymous people to walk into the country and then disappear into the interior.

The Biden administration had hoped to end the restriction on May 23, which allows border officials to turn away migrants seeking asylum without due process in the name of curtailing COVID-19.

More than 20 states have asked the court to block the administration’s removal of Title 42, and they have even asked for the court’s immediate intervention last week.

The Justice Department opposed the request and did not immediately respond for comment.

The state of Texas has also filed a case to block the removal of Title 42, but a federal judge has not yet ruled on it.

This is only the beginning:

Today was the first time that we witnessed Mexican authorities actually putting their hands on migrants & physically trying to stop them from entering the Rio Grande. They were unsuccessful with this group. All of them crossed illegally into Eagle Pass. Wild scene today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/fZrfZPnkw0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 25, 2022

BORDER UPDATE – PLEASE WATCH: Took a stop while boating down the river with @CBP to climb up where 50-100 had just crossed in Eagle Pass, Texas… all enriching cartels & overwhelming CBP while dangerous felons & potential terrorists walk in & Texaa ranchers live in fear. pic.twitter.com/uNpjYWJHGi — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 25, 2022

SPC. Bishop Evans died saving people coming illegally. shortly before he died, he saved two drug dealers. Rescuers retrieved his body today.

