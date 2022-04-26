Gov DeSantis Signs SB524 Making Ballot Harvesting a Felony

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB524, an Election Integrity Act today. The legislation makes ballot harvesting a felony, extends the ban on Zuckerbucks, and establishes an election integrity unit in the state government.

“We need to do more to ensure our elections remain secure…”

“Twenty years ago, nobody thought Florida was a prime example of how to conduct elections, but we have become a national leader by running the most secure elections in the country,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “We need to do more to ensure our elections remain secure. We have ended ballot harvesting, stopped drop boxes and the mass mailing of ballots, and banned Zuckerbucks, and this bill will give us more resources to make sure bad actors are held accountable.”

“When Covid hit, we did not change unconstitutionally, changed procedures. We followed the law. We applied the law just like it was. And the result was on election night. You counted 99% of the votes by midnight on election night in Florida. And you look at these other States, and it took them days, weeks. Some of them, like New York and California, it takes them over a month just to count the votes from one election. And so, that does not inspire confidence,” DeSantis said before signing the bill.

“I think people see especially you have one candidate winning on election night and then three days later the other candidate wins with all these votes that are done. So that’s not the way to do it,” DeSantis added.

Gov. DeSantis Signs Election Integrity Legislation https://t.co/HjrEsJdlq4 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2022

